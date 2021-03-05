Getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend? Here’s what you need to know

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Thousands of doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be on hand Saturday, March 6, as Louisiana continues its vaccination efforts across northwest Louisiana.
Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine requires just a single dose, so those who get this shot will not have to schedule a time to get a second shot.
If you are currently eligible to be vaccinated in Louisiana, here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s mass vaccination clinic:
- Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Location: Brookshire Grocery Arena, 2400 Century Link Center Drive, Bossier City
- The entrance will be on the east side of the arena
- Format: Drive-thru
- Registration: Strongly encouraged, but not required
- Doses available: 4,300
- Number of vaccination lanes: 12
- What to bring: Photo ID, insurance information
- Teachers, support staff and daycare workers should bring ID badge or pay stub
In addition, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., two lanes will be dedicated to vaccinating teachers, support staff and daycare workers, who are newly eligible under state guidelines.
The Louisiana Department of Health, LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Louisiana National Guard, students from BPCC, SUSLA, NSU and staff from other healthcare providers are working hand-in-hand to make this clinic possible.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.