Former Lindale coach who had relationship with student avoids jailtime

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Lindale ISD coach has accepted a 10-year deferred adjudication sentence for his relationship with a student.
Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Tyler, pleaded guilty Thursday in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom to a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.
In the Zoom hearing, the prosecuting attorney said the victim’s family was aware and approved of the plea deal.
According to Lindale ISD, Maddox was acting as an assistant football coach at Lindale ISD on Jan. 28, 2020, when the district was alerted of a possible inappropriate relationship with a high school student. Following an investigation, Maddox was arrested on Feb. 4 by the Lindale ISD Police.
