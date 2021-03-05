David Raines Community Health Centers offering COVID-19 vaccines

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - David Raines Community Health Centers will be hosting a drive-thru vaccination event at Pierre Bossier Mall on Friday, March 12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Vaccine appointments can also be scheduled at their clinics in Shreveport, Bossier, Gillam and Minden.
Approximately 1,000 doses of the vaccine are available to those eligible under state guidelines.
Preregistration is required for the drive-thru vaccinations and appointments at the clinic. You can preregister on the David Raines Health Center’s website or by calling 318-227-3354. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day.
“David Raines Community Health Centers is committed to the well-being of our community. " Vaccination appointments are currently open to persons who are eligible. We will continue to provide access to vaccines as they become available,” said Willie C. White III, CEO, David Raines Community Health Centers.
