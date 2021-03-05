Home destroyed in fire on Queens Highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire on Queens Highway Friday, March 5.
The call went out around 3:15 p.m. Crews responded to the 2200 block of Queens Highway near Lionel and Henrietta avenues. At least 12 fire units and four police units responded to the scene.
SFD officials say a unit was near Ochsner when team members noticed smoke in the area. They responded accordingly and found heavy smoke and flames visible.
No one was found inside the home. The homeowner arrived several minutes later. SFD says it took about 13 minutes to get the fire under control.
An investigator with SFD is working to determine how the fire started. The house sustained heavy damage, SFD says. It’s considered a total loss.
It’s unknown if the home had working smoke detectors.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.