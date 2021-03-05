Bossier City teen makes history as first female Eagle Scout in northwest La.

The NORWELA Council says Henderson grew up in a Scout family and has been involved since she was young. As a Girl Scout, she earned her Bronze Award and later spent a year as part of American Heritage Girls. After 8th grade, she joined BSA’s Venturing program and served a crew vice-president and later president. She was chosen to serve in the NORWELA Council Venturing Officers Association (VOA) as a vice-president of communications. In 2019, Henderson was recognized with the Venturing Leadership Award and served as the VOA president from June to December of 2020.