Bilbo Baggins Pub owner speaks on Phase 3 impact on bars

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The state of Louisiana is in Phase 3 of reopening, meaning bars can now operate at 25% capacity.
The pandemic has forced most bars to close, but several bars in the ArkLaTex have turned into restaurants to stay open.
Alexandra Moss, owner of Bilbo Baggins Pub, turned her business into a restaurant in order to stay open. Moss’ father originally opened the business in 1981.
She turned the bar into a restaurant to stay open during the pandemic. Because of that decision, her restaurant can now move to 75% capacity, instead of a bar only able to move into 25% capacity.
“Food has helped us make up for the lost income, due to the pandemic,” Moss says. “Our customers have also been very loyal to us.”
Several other bars in Shreveport-Bossier City, have turned into restaurants. Many will continue to remain as restaurants, so they can have maximum capacity.
