Women share views on Arkansas’s Unborn Child Protection Act

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A controversial bill regarding abortions could soon become law. Two women with opposing viewpoints shared their thoughts.
The Arkansas House passed SB 6 on Wednesday. The bill would abolish abortions in Arkansas unless it’s to save the life of the mother. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has indicated he’ll sign it.
“Anytime we can encourage life, that is always the right choice,” said Valerie Long.
Long leads the faith-based, pregnancy resource center, Options on Main and Options in Paragould.
“There are always, always implications- emotional, physical, spiritual implications to an abortion. I have yet to meet anybody that does not have a deep regret,” said Long.
Long says she believes that abortion is never an option, even in cases of rape or incest.
“Women who have chosen life who were raped, women who were conceived in rape will tell you don’t use us to help advocate for abortion. A second act of violence would not have been the right thing,” said Long.
Ali Taylor disagrees with Long. She’s the Co-Founder and President of the Arkansas Abortion Support Network.
“This will not end abortion. It will only make it unsafe for those who are not able or do not have the means to travel,” said Taylor.
Taylor has been protesting the bill in Little Rock. She was at the Capitol for Wednesday’s House vote and even though it’s in the hands of the Governor, she plans to keep fighting the bill and likely future lax.
“Arkansas is 47th in the country for maternal mortality, making us very close to the bottom, making this a very dangerous state to give birth in, and banning abortion is assured to increase the maternal mortality rate,” said Taylor.
The bill, which had 47 co-sponsors in the Legislature, was approved 76-19 Wednesday in the House and 27-7 last month in the Senate.
Taylor says the bill is simply unconstitutional and says she is not alone.
“There are a lot of people out there who sort of preface this ‘I don’t agree with abortion. I’m uncomfortable with it, but I don’t think the government should have the say,’ and that’s actually more of a common opinion than people realize,” said Taylor.
