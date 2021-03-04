Warm and sunny today with clouds and rain for Friday

Happy Friday-Eve! More sunshine and dry weather in your day today PLUS WARMER temperatures for today as well! Clouds will be on the increase today with a chance for one or two showers late tonight.
Today: a wonderful day underway! This morning as you head out the door another chilly day with temperatures in the upper 30s but we’ll quickly rise out of it with mid morning and afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Highs today, warmer than yesterday in the low 70s! Clouds will increase this evening around dinner time and the commute home and bring a slight chance for showers late this evening.
Friday is when the rain arrives! Thankfully, it will be short-lived, however. A developing low pressure center will be moving by the ArkLaTex and will bring a few showers and a chance for isolated storms. More of the heavy rain will be in the afternoon. As of now, I am not expecting anything severe. By the late evening hours as we’re heading to bed, the rain should be drying out!
This weekend is shaping up to be absolutely perfect! The sunshine will be back, there will be no rain, and temperatures will be nice and warm. Sunday may even get close to the 70s! Otherwise we will warm up to the mid 60s. If you have any weekend plans, you should be good to go, baring any major changes, which I do not foresee.
By Monday, there will continue to be more dry conditions with no chance of rain. There will however be a few more clouds around. Temperatures will also warm up to the 70s by the afternoon. So it will be a very nice day.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs reaching the mid 70s! Tuesday will remain mostly sunny but Wednesday we may see another round of rain work its way into the ArkLaTex!
Have a great day!
