Total active COVID-19 cases gradually increase, hospitalizations fall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw a drop in hospitalizations Wednesday as state officials also said an increase in total cases were reported.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 397 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down 19 from Tuesday, while there were 404 new total cases, raising the number to 323,353.
The number of active cases also went up 24 to 4,278, while seven additional deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 5,261.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that the numbers Wednesday showed fewer new cases, active cases and hospitalizations from the same time a week ago and that there has been a 115,000 increase in the number of vaccine doses administered.
Of the seven deaths in the state, only one was reported in Region 8 in Crittenden County.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases Wednesday.
State officials said nearly 12,400 PCR and antigen tests had been given so far this month, while almost 6,000 vaccination doses were given in the past 24 hours.
