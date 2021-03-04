SUSLA hosting vaccine clinic for veterans in conjunction with VA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA) is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to some veterans.
The university is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to host a vaccination clinic Saturday, March 6 beginning at 9 a.m. The clinic will be held at SUSLA, located at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Shreveport in the Alphonso Jackson building.
It is preferred that veterans make an appointment, however, there will be a limited number of doses available for walk-ins for enrolled veterans 50 and older. Those with appointments will be given priority.
Veterans in the following categories are currently eligible:
- Age 50+
- Age 18+ with high risk medical conditions as defined by the CDC
- Any age defined as an essential worker as specified by the CDC (must bring proof of employment)
Those with questions should call 318-990-5820.
