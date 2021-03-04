SUSLA hosting vaccine clinic for veterans in conjunction with VA

By Rachael Thomas | March 4, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University Shreveport Louisiana (SUSLA) is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to some veterans.

The university is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to host a vaccination clinic Saturday, March 6 beginning at 9 a.m. The clinic will be held at SUSLA, located at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Shreveport in the Alphonso Jackson building.

SUSLA is holding a vaccination clinic for veterans in conjunction with the VA. (Source: SUSLA)

It is preferred that veterans make an appointment, however, there will be a limited number of doses available for walk-ins for enrolled veterans 50 and older. Those with appointments will be given priority.

Veterans in the following categories are currently eligible:

  • Age 50+
  • Age 18+ with high risk medical conditions as defined by the CDC
  • Any age defined as an essential worker as specified by the CDC (must bring proof of employment)

Those with questions should call 318-990-5820.

