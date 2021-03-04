Sunshine takes a break as rain moves in Friday

(KSLA) -After the last couple days of dry, sunny weather, we will take a break from that as the rain comes back for Friday. There will be showers around the afternoon, but will end by the nighttime hours.
This evening will be dry, but the clouds will be back on the increase. So, you can leave your umbrella at home still for any outdoor plans. Thanks to the clouds, we will not cool down very much this evening as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s.
Tonight will see more increasing clouds, but little to no rain. I only have a 10% chance for a quick shower. After sunrise is when there’s a better chance for some rain. The clouds will help keep temperatures from cooling too much. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 40s. So, nothing like what we dealt with the last couple nights.
Friday will unfortunately go back to more rain. It will be short-lived, however. A developing low pressure center will be moving by the ArkLaTex and will bring a few showers and maybe a couple storms. More of the heavy rain will be in the afternoon. As of now, I am not expecting anything severe. Possibly by the time we go to bed Friday night, the rain will be gone. I have kept the rain chance at 50% for Friday. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower to mid 60s.
This weekend is shaping up to be absolutely perfect! The sunshine will be back, there will be no rain, and temperatures will be nice and warm. At times, there may be a few passing clouds, but more sunshine than anything else. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s, maybe the upper 60s near 70 in a few spots. If you have any weekend plans, you should be good to go!
By Monday, there will continue to be more dry conditions with no chance of rain. There might however be a few more clouds around. Still plenty of sunshine though. Temperatures will also warm up to the 70s by the afternoon. So it will be a very nice day!
There are some signs of more rain on the return by the middle part of next week. I have lowered the rain chance Wednesday to only 20%. It is trending towards less rain now than it did yesterday. I’m not pulling the trigger on there not being any rain just yet, but it could be dry much of next week. Temperatures still look to stay on the warm side and get up to the 70s.
Have a great rest of the week and get ready for a fabulous weekend!
