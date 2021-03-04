Sunshine takes a break as rain moves in Friday

Friday will unfortunately go back to more rain. It will be short-lived, however. A developing low pressure center will be moving by the ArkLaTex and will bring a few showers and maybe a couple storms. More of the heavy rain will be in the afternoon. As of now, I am not expecting anything severe. Possibly by the time we go to bed Friday night, the rain will be gone. I have kept the rain chance at 50% for Friday. Temperatures will also warm up to the lower to mid 60s.