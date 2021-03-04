Shreveport medical students shave their heads in support of childhood cancer research

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two LSU Health Shreveport students and their partners will shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research.
Ryan and Lauren Mackay, and Caitlin and Michael Meador are good friends that are joining together for a good cause.
All four of them will be shaving their heads on Friday, March 12, at Geaux Bald 2021 – LSU Health Shreveport, along with other participants, as a way to make money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants.
Lauren and Caitlin say this will be the shortest their hair has ever been.
The goal of the event is to raise $10,000.
Anyone wanting to donate or join the event can do that here.
