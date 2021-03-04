Shreve Memorial Library partners with the Hub to fill food pantry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Weeks after the historic winter storm brought life to a standstill across the ArkLaTex — Shreve Memorial Library is working with a faith-based non-profit to collect donations for its food pantry.
The Hub’s Lovewell Center, which is based in downtown Shreveport, works to restore hope in community members living in poverty by providing purpose and inspiring change.
“It’s a membership-based resource center for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty,” said Sarah Teutsch, director of the Lovewell Center. “Individuals come to the Lovewell, where they sign up for a free membership and they receive a membership card.”
Lovewell members earn ‘points’, which can be used to shop in the Eatwell, the organization’s food pantry, the Dresswell, a clothing and hygiene store, and to do laundry in what is called the Smellwell.
Points are earned by attending courses created to help members transition out of difficult situations.
“One of the core reasons we utilize the point system here is to re-enforce an individual’s worth and value that oftentimes gets stripped away by societal stereotypes,” explained Teutsch. “We really want individuals to know that even in the midst of their situations they have the opportunity to take ownership.”
During the recent winter storm, the Lovewell Center was transformed into a 24-hour shelter, where volunteers worked around the clock to provide meals and comfort to members. The endeavor was called “one of the toughest and most meaningful weeks in Hub history,” according to a Facebook post.
“Just to be able to provide a warm meal for individuals for all of us...we definitely saw a rise in our community to help us provide during that time,” Teutsch said.
This is where you come in. Shreve Memorial Library is collecting non-perishable foods at each of its branches across Caddo Parish to be donated to the Eatwell food pantry, which helps hundreds each month.
As an incentive to donate, the library is also waiving overdue for patrons who donate.
“Without donations to the Eatwell, there is no Eatwell,” said Teutsch. “Being able to have our pantry full allows for variety for individuals to decide how they want to make a meal.”
Donations can be made at the following locations:
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
- Main Branch, 424 Texas Street
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road
If you cannot donate a non-perishable food item, you can make a monetary donation here.
