Ponchatoula kidnapping suspect found in Florida; boys in protective custody

PONCHATOULA (WVUE) - Two boys kidnapped in Ponchatoula were located in Florida today and are in protective custody. The suspect remains at large, said Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The update came in the form of a press conference today at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Substation at 4 p.m.
Travis said that the two boys kidnapped in Ponchatoula were taken by their biological mother and that she has been located in Florida. The suspect fled from authorities on foot.
An Ambert Alert was issued early Monday morning for the two boys who were taken from their father’s home on River Road in Ponchatoula. In the process of the kidnapping, the suspect drove away from the home in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was later reported stolen.
Yesterday, the two boys were inside of their father’s vehicle when it was stolen from his Ponchatoula residence.
The vehicle is a maroon 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Louisiana plate 153AFD. The direction of travel is also unknown.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.