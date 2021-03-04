Pedestrian hit by car at Jewella, Doris avenues

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a wreck involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.
The pedestrian was hit around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 4 near the intersection of Jewella and Doris avenues, according to dispatch records. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the wreck. Police say the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This is the third incident in Shreveport in less than a week involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.