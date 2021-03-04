Pedestrian hit by car at Jewella, Doris avenues

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Thursday, March 4, 2021 near the intersection of Jewella and Doris avenues. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | March 4, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 3:40 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a wreck involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

The pedestrian was hit around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 4 near the intersection of Jewella and Doris avenues, according to dispatch records. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the wreck. Police say the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the third incident in Shreveport in less than a week involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

