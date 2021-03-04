NPSO investigating armed robbery at Provencal dollar store

PROVENCAL, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an armed robbery that happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.
Deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Dollar General in the 1800 block of Louisiana Highway 117.
Employees told deputies and Provencal police that the man showed a handgun while robbing the store clerk. He then left the store after taking approximately $750.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.