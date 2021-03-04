North DeSoto High School receives $10,000 as NIET award finalist

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) has awarded $10,000 to the four finalists of the 2021 Founder’s Award, including North DeSoto High School.
The schools were awarded the money for their work to prioritize instructional excellence to improve student achievement.
The finalists were honored during a virtual recognition event during the NIET National Conference.
“Outstanding educators are the bedrock of our nation’s schools. When we create powerful opportunities for them to lead and thrive, everyone benefits,” said NIET Chairman and Founder Lowell Milken. “Douglas MacArthur, Michael Anderson, North DeSoto High, and Prairie View are models for their states and the nation, and demonstrate real promise for ensuring that every student can be matched with an effective educator every day.”
NIET has partnered with schools, districts, states and universities for 20 years to ensure students have effective educators. In those 20 years, more than 9,000 schools, along with their students and educators, have been impacted by NIET’s work.
Milken created the Founder’s Award as a way to annually honor one school that is implementing NIET’s principles to enhance educational excellence in teachers and students.
Video of the award ceremony and more information about the finalists can be found here.
RELATED VIDEOS
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.