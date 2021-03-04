Nacogdoches airport seeks $14.5M for upgrades, improvements

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Big changes are on the horizon for the A.L. Mangham Regional Airport in Nacogdoches. A three phase, $14.5 million proposal is in the works that would cover a range of improvements and upgrades. Phase 1 would create a new airport entrance road and General Aviation terminal. Phase 2 is designed to create more hangers. And Phase 3 is the construction of a new hanger access taxi-lane.