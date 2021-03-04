Man killed in drive-by shooting identified by coroner’s office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 21-year-old Shreveport man has died after having been shot twice in his abdomen, police say.
“Detectives are currently trying to piece together how this shooting unfolded as details remain unclear,” a spokesman said.
Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the drive-by shooting happened about 5:39 p.m.
An officer on the scene told KSLA News 12 it occurred at Milton Street at Exposition Avenue.
Preliminary investigation shows eight to 10 shots were fired, authorities said.
The wounded man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died. On Thursday, March 4, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kaylin Williams of Shreveport. He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered.
Police have released no information about who shot the man or the vehicle involved.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300.
Those with info can also contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
