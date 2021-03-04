LDH announces mass vaccination events with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has announced it will soon be holding mass vaccination events across the state using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“While COVID vaccine supply remains limited, we are excited to have enough vaccine to be able to begin holding mass vaccination events this week across the state and give residents another way to access the vaccine,” said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). “These events, while important, are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is our vaccine rollout. To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, including our underserved communities, we know we need a mix of options — hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and targeted community events.”
The first shipment of the J&J vaccine arrived in Louisiana on the week of March 1 and has been distributed to nine public health regions based on population size.
The Office of Public Health regional medical directors worked with community partners and the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) to organize events that the first week of March and go into the following week.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on Feb. 27 and is given in one dose. It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, whereas the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.
“Most importantly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does exactly what we want a vaccine against this terrible virus to do - it is 100% effective at preventing you from being hospitalized or dying,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer. “Like the other two COVID vaccines, this is a highly effective, safe vaccine and residents should get the first vaccine offered to them.”
Below is the vaccination event that will be held in the ArkLaTex for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1:
- Saturday, Mar. 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Brookshire’s Grocery Event Center (2000 CenturyLink Center Dr., Bossier City)
The vaccinations will be distributed in a drive-thru setting. To register, please click here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.