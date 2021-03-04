33 La. lawmakers sign letter asking Gov. Edwards to end mask mandate and business restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - State Representative Rick Edmonds, along with 32 other Louisiana legislators, signed a letter asking Governor John Bel Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and discontinue the statewide mask mandate.
RELATED VIDEO
“With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates,” Edmonds said.
Below is the full letter, including the names of all 33 lawmakers:
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.