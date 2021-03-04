Kilgore man killed, passenger injured after Gregg County crash involving motorcycle

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on FM-2087 preparing to turn east onto FM-2011. At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle was traveling north on FM-2087. The driver of the Ford attempted to turn left onto FM-2011, failing to yield the right of way to the northbound motorcyclist, possibly due to impaired visibility caused by the sun, according to the report. The motorcycle struck the truck causing the driver and passenger to be ejected.