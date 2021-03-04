Kilgore man killed, passenger injured after Gregg County crash involving motorcycle

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a Kilgore man has died after the driver of a truck failed to yield to a motorcycle north of Kilgore.
Troopers responded to the two-vehicle fatal crash at 4:38 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of FM-2087 and FM-2011 approximately 1.9 miles north of the city of Kilgore.
The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on FM-2087 preparing to turn east onto FM-2011. At the same time, the driver of a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle was traveling north on FM-2087. The driver of the Ford attempted to turn left onto FM-2011, failing to yield the right of way to the northbound motorcyclist, possibly due to impaired visibility caused by the sun, according to the report. The motorcycle struck the truck causing the driver and passenger to be ejected.
The driver of the motorcycle, Robert William Burns, 41, of Kilgore was pronounced at the scene. His passenger, Jennifer Lea Burns, 42, of Kilgore was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital – Tyler in serious condition.
The driver of the truck, Travis Nathan Mobbs, 79, of Longview was not shown to be injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.