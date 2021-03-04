Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to expand distribution efforts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is coming to the ArkLaTex. This third vaccine will provide another tool in the fight against the coronavirus.
Due to the less strict storage requirements for the J&J vaccine, more rural communities will be able to get vaccinated. The J&J vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator, while others require extremely cold storage conditions.
With the arrival of the new vaccine, distribution tents are being set up at the Brookshire Grocery Arena and planning is underway for additional sites across the area.
LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting the large scale vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 6. There will be 4,300 doses available during the twelve-lane clinic.
Those getting vaccinated should bring a photo ID and their insurance information. K-12 teachers, educational support staff and day care workers should bring proof of their place of employment, such as an ID badge or pay stub. There will be two dedicated lanes for K-12 teachers, staff and day care workers to receive their vaccine from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
To preregister, go to the LSU Health Shreveport website and select the Bossier vaccine site.
