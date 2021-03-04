Brookshire Grocery Company keeps employee mask requirement

TYLER, Texas (News release) - As an essential business through the ongoing pandemic, Brookshire Grocery Company’s top priority is the health and safety of our employee-partners, customers and communities. Even after the statewide mask order is removed, BGC will strongly encourage customers and require employee-partners and vendors to wear face masks while in our stores. Following the CDC’s guidelines, we will continue to uphold to our COVID-19 protocols to take proactive and preventive measures, including face masks, social distancing and sanitation practices beyond our normally stringent standards. We look forward to the day when our employee-partners have access to the vaccine as frontline workers, and we recover from the pandemic together.