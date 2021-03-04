Arrest made in Monkhouse Drive shooting, robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting and robbery in late January 2021.
Nathan Carl Lee, 33, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.
Officers were called on Jan. 30 to the 4800 block of Monkhouse Drive regarding a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Violent Crimes Investigators determined that the victim was shot after accepting a ride from Lee, according to a news release from SPD.
According to police, while the victim was in the car with Lee, he allegedly robbed the victim and shot him in the chest.
The victim was then left in the 4800 block of Monkhouse Drive.
Detectives in February then procured a warrant for Lee’s arrest. Investigators got a tip that he was in the 5000 block of Interstate drive and were able to take him into custody.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
