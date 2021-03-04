Alcohol home delivery bill signed into law

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that would allow home deliveries of beer, wine and other spirits in the Natural State is now a law.
According to content partner KATV, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed SB32 into law Monday.
The law will allow deliveries from retail liquor stores in the state permanently. A change was allowed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, KATV reported.
Under the law, the delivery can be made directly to a private residence of someone over the age of 21 in a “wet county or territorial subdivision” from a retail liquor store, microbrewery-restaurant and a small brewery.
However, the retail liquor store, microbrewery-restaurant and small brewery cannot deliver liquor to an area outside the county where the business is located. Also, it must be delivered by an employee and cannot be delivered by a third party.
The bill’s sponsors, Sen. Jane English (R-North Little Rock) and Rep. Karilyn Brown (R-Sherwood) have said the bill would help businesses with delivery options, KATV reported.
