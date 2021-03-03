LSU Health to give 2nd doses of Pfizer vaccine to those who got their first round at Walgreens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU Health Shreveport will provide the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who received their first vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy.
LSU Health officials said they made the announcement Tuesday night in response to people being notified by Walgreens that the second dose of the vaccine is unavailable.
The second doses of the Pfizer vaccine only will be available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. March 3-5 at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport. Individuals should bring their vaccine card, ID and proof of insurance, if available.
The large-scale vaccination effort does not include people who got the Moderna vaccine as their first dose.
The clinic is made possible by LSU Health Shreveport, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System with support from the Louisiana Department of Health, Region 7 Office of Public Health, the Louisiana National Guard, Bossier Parish Community College nursing students and community volunteers.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.