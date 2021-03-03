Entertainers cautiously optimistic about Louisiana’s return to Phase III

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Live music is making a comeback in Louisiana as part of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s newest COVID-19 order.
The entertainment industry has suffered, like many others, during the ongoing pandemic.
“I went from playing music full time, having that as my gig, to having to work and not doing music anymore,” said Schaefer Mueller, a country musician from Shreveport.
With the return of live music, it not only helps the performers but also the businesses that host them.
“Financially, it helps us out; but it also creates a vibe for us that we want to be known for,” said Jay Waalk, manager for live music at Flying Heart Brewery.
However, moving to Phase III makes Steve Kirkland “hesitantly happy” because Louisiana has been in this phase before. “You’re kind of skeptical because is it going to last?” said the founding member of Ambush Band.
Kirkland also pointed out that many artists ventured out to other states that had looser restrictions. “A lot of musicians have been leaving this area for better business ventures.”
However, Kirkland said he hopes this announcement will bring those artists back.
