HIT-AND-RUN: 4-year-old on bicycle struck by a truck in Shreveport

The white dually that was involved in the accident fled the scene, police say

HIT-AND-RUN: 4-year-old on bicycle struck by a truck in Shreveport
A 4-year-old boy was hit by a white, dual-axle truck Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at an apartment complex on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, authorities say. The driver responsible reportedly fled the scene. (Source: KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen | March 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 11:24 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 4-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit by a truck that left the scene of the accident at an apartment complex in Shreveport, police say.

4-year-old boy struck by vehicle off of Lakeshore Drive.

Posted by Destinee Patterson KSLA on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The child has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the youth’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The white dual rear-wheel truck that was involved in the accident at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday fled the scene along Lakeshore Drive immediately south of Cross Lake, police say.

The Fire Department sent three units to a medical emergency on Lakeshore between Fairway and Dilg League drives, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That’s in the area of Judson Elementary School and Atkins Park.

Police have five units there at LIVE Shreveport Apartments in the 4200 block of Lakeshore.

KSLA News 12 also has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

The white dual rear-wheel that struck a 4-year-old boy Wednesday, March 3, 2021, left the scene of the accident at LIVE Shreveport Apartments in the 4200 block of Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, police say.
The white dual rear-wheel that struck a 4-year-old boy Wednesday, March 3, 2021, left the scene of the accident at LIVE Shreveport Apartments in the 4200 block of Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport, police say. (Source: KSLA)
Child hit by vehicle

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.