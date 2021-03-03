HIT-AND-RUN: 4-year-old on bicycle struck by a truck in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 4-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit by a truck that left the scene of the accident at an apartment complex in Shreveport, police say.
The child has been taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities said the youth’s injuries are not life-threatening.
The white dual rear-wheel truck that was involved in the accident at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday fled the scene along Lakeshore Drive immediately south of Cross Lake, police say.
The Fire Department sent three units to a medical emergency on Lakeshore between Fairway and Dilg League drives, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
That’s in the area of Judson Elementary School and Atkins Park.
Police have five units there at LIVE Shreveport Apartments in the 4200 block of Lakeshore.
KSLA News 12 also has a crew on the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
