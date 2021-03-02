COVID COLD FEET?: We’re getting your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine answered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The addition of a third COVID-19 vaccine has provided more options to Americans when it comes to getting vaccinated against the virus.
Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer all have vaccinations available to eligible groups. Many people, however, still have questions about the vaccines. Many have heard myths, question whether or not information is true, or simply don’t trust the quick process that got the vaccine in the hands of Americans.
We have questions too.
That’s why we’ve asked some of our area’s top health experts to join us for a one-hour special on KSLA News 12 Tuesday, March 9. The special is called COVID Cold Feet?
KSLA’s Domonique Benn and Adria Goins will question medical experts who have worked to develop the vaccines and test them.
The one-hour special will also examine racial disparities and limited access to the vaccine. Join KSLA Tuesday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. for COVID Cold Feet?
Before the special airs, submit your questions using the form below.
