Zwolle residents, businesses have been without running water for nearly 2 weeks now

ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) — It’s been weeks since Angie Parrie could wash her hair or her dishes or even flush her toilet.
“It’s becoming a public health issue at this point.”
Parrie is one of hundreds of people in Zwolle who have had no running water following historic back-to-back winter storms.
Posts on the Sabine Parish town’s Facebook page say several lines busted throughout the area, causing widespread water issues. Starting Feb. 24, city workers turned off meters with the hopes of regaining “the capacity we need in the tank to supply the entire town.”
“At least when the snow and ice was here, we had something we could take and use to flush our toilets,” Parrie said.
According to the Sabine Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the National Guard has helped distribute 30 pallets of drinking water and 6,000 gallons of potable water from the Zwolle Fiesta grounds.
“That’s across town from me,” Parrie said. “I don’t have a vehicle.”
She said she hopes the town gets the water back up and running soon. As of now, the town is hoping to have its water issues resolved Monday, according to its Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.