VIDEO: Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Audubon Zoo has welcomed a new bundle of joy! An endangered Sumatran orangutan was born early Sunday morning to mom Reese and dad Jambi.
Animal care staff at Audubon Zoo were welcomed by the arrival of the infant much earlier than anticipated.
Although early signs and physical changes pointed to a birth window between April and May, those signs appeared later than normal and the birth happened earlier than expected.
Mother and the infant appear to be doing well and are behind-the-scenes to give them time to bond and to allow the Zoo’s veterinary and primate team to care for them. Staff are monitoring the infant’s health closely for any signs of weakness or dehydration. The next 48 hours are critical as the newborn learns to nurse.
“We received the best kind of surprise this morning,” said Audubon Zoo’s Curator of Primates Liz Wilson. “It just goes to show that, despite all of the uncertainty in the world currently, life is carrying on as normal for our orangutans. It’s really uplifting to see.”
Reese’s care staff and the Zoo veterinary team have worked diligently through daily training and enrichment sessions to prepare the young orangutan for motherhood. With any first pregnancy, there is the possibility of issues with lactation, basic mothering skills, and dynamics within the orangutan group post-birth. So, as is standard procedure with all primate mothers, Reese’s care staff has worked with her to ensure that she will be comfortable with the possibility of staff assisting her with feeding or caring for the infant if necessary.
“Thus far, Reese is showing very positive signs of her maternal instincts kicking in,” said Audubon’s Senior Veterinarian Bob MacLean. “She is holding the infant close and tending to it well. We are continuing to monitor for signs of nursing and lactation.”
