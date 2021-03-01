Texarkana animal shelter receives big donation to benefit animals for years to come

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Surprise is the word for what leaders at an area animal shelter are experiencing after receiving a large financial donation they say should benefit the shelter for years to come.
“It’s huge. It’s going to help us to do a lot of things for the animals, for keeping them safe,” said Brenda Williamson, interim director of the Texarkana Animal League.
There’s a bright future for animals at the Texarkana Animal League. Construction on the shelter’s new building is near completion and during the last week of February, the center received a major donation.
“Ms. McCormick’s entire estate is going to animal-based charities,” said John Ross, attorney.
Ross represents the estate of Neva McCormick, who died in later 2020, but wanted to make sure animals at the shelter were taken care of by donating $1 million to the Texarkana Animal League.
“She loved all types of animals, but she was particular a fan of the cats. She helped rescue strays, even to the point of purchasing an entire home for cats to live in,” said Ross.
Shelter leaders say they were surprise to receive the donation, but say it’s money needed to continue providing care for animals housed at the facility.
“With this donation, we are not only going to pay off the loan to the new building, but also redo this one here so that when we have puppies, they no longer die from parvo,” Williamson said.
Representatives for the estate of Neva McCormick could not name the other charities receiving donations, but did say animals in those charities should benefit for years to come.
“I’m sure was a very good lady. Anybody who loves animals is a great person in my book,” Williamson said.
