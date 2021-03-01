SporTran announces first female director of maintenance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - March is Women’s History Month, and as such, SporTran is announcing the hiring of its first female director of maintenance.
The company says in late 2020, Mersefaine Brooks became SporTran’s first female director of maintenance in a field historically dominated by men.
SporTran says Brooks started her career in public transit back in 2000 as a junior apprentice with the Metropolitan Area Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) in Atlanta. When Brooks accepted the director position in Shreveport, she was the bus maintenance supervisor for MARTA.
At SporTran, Brooks is responsible for overseeing the maintenance of the company’s fleet of 70 vehicles, working with other departments to ensure continuity of service, coordinating maintenance facility efforts, as well as implementing new technology and training practices.
“Public transportation is a vital part of any community, and I am proud to be contributing here in Shreveport-Bossier City. It’s thrilling to be advancing women in the field, and my vast experience in Atlanta is a great fit for SporTran’s maintenance needs. The staff has been so welcoming, and SporTran leadership has allowed me the freedom to engage my crews in new directions and explore best practices,” said Brooks. “I’m excited about SporTran’s progressive approach to state-of-the-art transit technologies and this opportunity to lead the future of public transit.”
