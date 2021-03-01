SporTran announces first female director of maintenance

“Public transportation is a vital part of any community, and I am proud to be contributing here in Shreveport-Bossier City. It’s thrilling to be advancing women in the field, and my vast experience in Atlanta is a great fit for SporTran’s maintenance needs. The staff has been so welcoming, and SporTran leadership has allowed me the freedom to engage my crews in new directions and explore best practices,” said Brooks. “I’m excited about SporTran’s progressive approach to state-of-the-art transit technologies and this opportunity to lead the future of public transit.”