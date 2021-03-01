Soggy start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking very wet conditions across the ArkLaTex both Monday and on Tuesday through the middle of the day. Throughout the next 24-30 hours we are expecting on and off moderate to heavy rain with the potential for thunderstorms, but the severe weather potential will be muted. Once we get to Tuesday afternoon our weather should begin to improve and that lead to tranquil weather until the end of the week. Throughout the day on Friday and lasting into early Saturday we are tracking another weather maker that will be moving through the region. Temperatures throughout the week will be significantly cooler compared to what we saw last week with highs averaging in the low 60s for the region.