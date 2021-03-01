Soggy start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking very wet conditions across the ArkLaTex both Monday and on Tuesday through the middle of the day. Throughout the next 24-30 hours we are expecting on and off moderate to heavy rain with the potential for thunderstorms, but the severe weather potential will be muted. Once we get to Tuesday afternoon our weather should begin to improve and that lead to tranquil weather until the end of the week. Throughout the day on Friday and lasting into early Saturday we are tracking another weather maker that will be moving through the region. Temperatures throughout the week will be significantly cooler compared to what we saw last week with highs averaging in the low 60s for the region.
In the meantime, as you get ready to head out the door we are tracking a very wet start to the work week for the region with moderate to heavy rain expected throughout the day for the ArkLaTex. In addition to the rain, we could see more thunderstorm activity for the region, but there is little to no severe weather threat for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures today due to the rain will be dropping throughout the day from the 60s this morning to the 50s in the afternoon and early evening.
As we go through the work week we are tracking slowly improving weather for the region. While we could see more heavy rain during the morning hours as the main area of low pressure finally begins to push through the ArkLaTex. After rain and thunderstorms during the morning hours Tuesday clearing weather should begin to takeover during the afternoon hours. Temperatures on Tuesday will only make it into the low to mid 50s. For the rest of the week we are tracking slowly warming temperatures along with nice weather for the most part. When this could change though is on Friday we another area of low pressure could bring more rain and thunderstorms to the region.
Looking ahead to your all important weekend forecast while we could see some showers very early Saturday we are expecting overall dry conditions for the time being. Temperatures also will continue to move up with highs in the mid to upper 60s over the weekend. So if you are planning any outdoor activities you should be in good shape this weekend.
But please make sure you have the rain gear as you kickstart your Monday morning routine. Have a great week!
