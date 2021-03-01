Rusk County crash leaves 1 hospitalized, 1 dead

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark, on Saturday at 1:48 a.m., DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 79 South, approximately 5.7 miles south of the city of Henderson in Rusk County. Dark said the investigators’ preliminary report indicates that, Khamila Lashae Bradford, 24, of Winona, the driver of a 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Highway 79 and failing to drive in a single lane. The vehicle veered into the southbound lane where it struck a 2017 Hyundai Accent in its left front.