Rain ending Tuesday with drier weather on the way

(KSLA) - Get ready for some much improved weather this week! We still have a few showers to get through, but the sunshine is coming back with warm temperatures.
This evening will be wet and gloomy. More showers will be likely with pockets of heavy downpours. We could see a couple breaks in the rain at times, however. Keep the umbrella handy for any evening plans, just to be on the safe side. Temperatures will cool to the mid 40s.
The rain will continue tonight, and may even ramp up some more around sunrise. I do not expect any severe weather, or even any thunderstorms. So, just some typical showers. Temperatures will cool to the lower 40s, so it will be a bit chilly.
Tuesday will start off with plenty of rain around. I’m not anticipating any thunderstorm activity though. By around the late morning and early afternoon, the rain should be winding down. The clouds will be on their way out, and the sunshine may return late in the afternoon! So, it will not start off very pretty, but will end much better! Temperatures will still be cool and only heat up to the lower 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will both be beautiful! The sun will be out shining, and there will not be any rain at all! You can trade out your umbrella for you sunglasses. Temperatures will also be pleasant and warm up to the mid 60s. With the great weather, this will give us a chance to dry out a bit after all the rain.
Friday will unfortunately go back to more rain. It will be short-lived, however. A developing low pressure center will be moving by the ArkLaTex and will bring a few showers and maybe a couple storms. More of the heavy rain will be in the evening. By the time we wake up Saturday, it will nice and dry again.
This weekend is shaping up to have the ideal perfect weather! The sunshine will be back, there will be no rain, and temperatures will be nice and warm. Sunday may even get close to the 70s! If you have any weekend plans, you should be good to go, baring any major changes, which I do not foresee.
Have a great week and enjoy the sunshine on its way!
