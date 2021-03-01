Lakes near Cypress-Black Bayou closed to boat traffic on March 1

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Both lakes of the Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District are closed to boat traffic.
The announcement was made on the morning of March 1, according to a news release from the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
“Executive Director Robert Berry said the water levels in the lake are high and still rising, making boat travel hazardous. Berry said he hopes the lakes can be reopened by the weekend,” reads a news release.
Officials will provide an update once conditions improve.
