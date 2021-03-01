Drive-by shooting critically wounds 5 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Five people were critically hurt in a drive-by shooting outside a Shreveport liquor store.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 8:43 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, on Mansfield Road.
One person was shot in a store. The other four were outside when they were shot.
Authorities on the scene described their wounds as life-threatening.
Police say they are looking for a white Ford car.
They now have 11 units on the scene between Murray and Corbitt streets.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
