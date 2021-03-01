City of Marshall to begin Travis Street water main project

From the City of Marshall:
[Marshall, Texas] In June of 2019, the citizens of Marshall met together at a public meeting for all citizens at Marshall Junior High School to voice their current and future priorities for their city. The citizen-driven Mobilize Marshall plan was developed as a direct result of this effort. The short-term goals of one to three years included Utility Infrastructure Improvements.
Consistent with that plan is the Travis Street Water Main Replacement Project, which entails the replacement of the existing 82-year-old 12″ water main on Travis Street from Columbus St. to U.S. Hwy 59. Beginning March 1, 2021 the City’s contractor will begin to mobilize materials and equipment to the area. Once underground locates are complete excavation will begin. Work will be located along the southern shoulder of Travis Street where there will be single lane traffic movements once the actual excavation begins. Delays, during this time, will occur.
The Travis Street Water Main Project is essential for the City of Marshall as it fulfills one of Mobilize Marshall goals. This project provides crucial utility infrastructure benefits for our city.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.