Authorities seek help finding runaway who “left a note implying suicide by cop”

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Sevier County, Ark., authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old runaway who “left a note implying suicide by cop.”
Isaiah Roberts stands about 5′7″ tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair, says a statement the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office released the night of Sunday, Feb. 28.
The teenager last was seen wearing a Razorback hoodie, a black letter jacket and work boots.
He left on foot from Andrew Lane in Horatio, Ark., between 2 and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Sheriff’s Office is advising people to use caution if they see him. “He is bipolar and schizophrenic and has not taken his medication. He has been known to be very aggressive.”
Authorities urge anyone who comes in contact with Roberts or knows where he is to immediately call 911 or call the Sheriff’s Office at (870) 642-2125, ext. 2.
