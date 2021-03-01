3 arrested in Shreveport meth bust

3 arrested in Shreveport meth bust
(Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | March 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 10:35 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are facing charges following a DEA investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Shreveport.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says John Bernos, 37, and Coralee Clotiaux, 31, were on a motorcycle on I-20 near Monkhouse Drive Wednesday, Feb. 24 when they were stopped for a traffic violation. Both reportedly had outstanding arrest warrants.

During a search, the sheriff’s office says Bernos was found to be in possession of about 43 g of meth, 39 g of marijuana, several hundred dosage units of lorazapam, and a vial of steroids. Clotiaux was reportedly in possession of about 108 g of meth and 27 dosage units of unidentified pills.

A third suspect, Justin Shealey, was arrested at a casino in Bossier City the following day. The sheriff’s office says a search of his vehicle yielded about 678 g of meth, 57 g of marijuana, and 56 g of THC wax.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Clotiaux

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of a legend drug

Bernos

  • Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Outstanding traffic warrants (3)

Shealey

  • Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine

Bernos, Clotiaux, and Shealey were all booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.