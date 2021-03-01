3 arrested in Shreveport meth bust

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three people are facing charges following a DEA investigation into the alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Shreveport.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says John Bernos, 37, and Coralee Clotiaux, 31, were on a motorcycle on I-20 near Monkhouse Drive Wednesday, Feb. 24 when they were stopped for a traffic violation. Both reportedly had outstanding arrest warrants.
During a search, the sheriff’s office says Bernos was found to be in possession of about 43 g of meth, 39 g of marijuana, several hundred dosage units of lorazapam, and a vial of steroids. Clotiaux was reportedly in possession of about 108 g of meth and 27 dosage units of unidentified pills.
A third suspect, Justin Shealey, was arrested at a casino in Bossier City the following day. The sheriff’s office says a search of his vehicle yielded about 678 g of meth, 57 g of marijuana, and 56 g of THC wax.
The suspects are facing the following charges:
Clotiaux
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of a legend drug
Bernos
- Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Outstanding traffic warrants (3)
Shealey
- Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine
Bernos, Clotiaux, and Shealey were all booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
