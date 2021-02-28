Texarkana police searching for teen who allegedly shot 2 people

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police are searching for a 14 year-old boy after he allegedly shot his mother and her boyfriend.
According to officials, the boy had a dispute with someone in the home in the 2400 block of Laurel Street then shot both victims.
The mother’s boyfriend is currently in surgery, while the mother refused to go to the hospital.
There is no additional information at this time.
