Missing Mississippi first responder’s vehicle found in Panola County, Texas

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) — A missing woman’s vehicle has been found in Panola County, Texas.
Now authorities there are working with Southaven, Miss., police to find 32-year-old Rachael Ann Wallace.
The missing first responder stands about 5′3″ tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
Wallace was reported as missing Friday, Feb. 26. Family members and friends told authorities they had been unable to contact or locate her.
Family members also have posted on social media that her phone last pinged in Shreveport, La., on Friday night.
Wallace’s silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was found abandoned Saturday, Feb. 27 in Panola County.
Authorities urge anyone who has seen Wallace or had contact with her to call the Panola County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333 or the Southaven, Miss., Police Department at (662) 393-8652.
