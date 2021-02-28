Highlighting the black culture on canvas

“Hairitage is spelled HAIR because as black women our hair is our crowning glory and most of us grew up with Saturday morning for hair time and there are actually families that would actually do this you know large families getting ready for their Saturday morning and I have done at least 5 of these. Sometimes you will see a girl in her ballet outfit because she is getting ready to go to ballet, her mother is getting ready to do groceries, you have a grandmother who is helping. This tells such a deep story of empowerment a connection with women.”