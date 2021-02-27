SPD investigation two Saturday morning shootings; three people injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 2:13 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.
A woman was shot in the leg near Hollywood Avenue and West Canal Boulevard.
Her injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.
Police do not currently have a suspect description.
Hours later, police responded to a second shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Mansfield Road at Kingston Road.
Police say a man and woman were driving when someone opened fire on their vehicle.
Both occupants were shot multiple times, and the car was heavily damaged.
The man and woman are said to have life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.
