Rain and storms this weekend for the ArkLaTex

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! A few showers will fall today but more rain and a few storms increase for Sunday with a low end severe risk as well. This will continue for a couple of days until we finally dry out by Tuesday
Today: because of the stationary front, rain will continue to be a possibility for today but mainly for the morning and afternoon hours with a break during the evening hours. Temperatures I-20 and south will be in the mid to upper 70s with low 80s further south. 60s for areas near the I-30 corridor. Clouds will remain in place all day and we’ll see overnight lows only drop into the 60s.
Sunday: A MARGINAL risk for severe weather is in place for parts of the ArkLaTex from the McCurtain county and down towards Panola county in east Texas and northern DeSoto parish. Main threats will be for hail, damaging winds, along with very heavy rain falling at times. This will start in the I-30 corridor during the late morning and afternoon hours and progress southward during the evening into LA and TX. Heavy rain and storms will be possible so keep that in mind if you have to travel.
Monday we’ll be more than sick of the rain but it will continue for the morning hours and through the afternoon as well. So this is looking to effect the morning commute with rain but also temperatures. Highs on Monday are down in the mid 50s after the 70s just the day before.
There is some indication that by Tuesday, the rain may finally move away! The sunshine could even return by the afternoon! So, brighter days are ahead. Literally! Just be aware though, that I have a 40% chance of rain for the morning hours as the rain moves out of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will likely warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s.
Stay dry and have a great weekend!
