Rain and storms this weekend for the ArkLaTex

Sunday: A MARGINAL risk for severe weather is in place for parts of the ArkLaTex from the McCurtain county and down towards Panola county in east Texas and northern DeSoto parish. Main threats will be for hail, damaging winds, along with very heavy rain falling at times. This will start in the I-30 corridor during the late morning and afternoon hours and progress southward during the evening into LA and TX. Heavy rain and storms will be possible so keep that in mind if you have to travel.