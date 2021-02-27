NOPD: Tulane Police Officer shot and killed while escorting suspect from Carver HS basketball game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a Tulane Police Officer has died following a shooting at George Washington Carver High School Friday evening.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found an officer suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. The officer was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.
According to investigators, the suspect attempted to enter the Carver High School basketball game when he was stopped by staff member. After hearing the altercation, the officer intervened and escorted the suspect out the building. Once outside of the building, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the chest.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says the officer, who has not been identified, was a Tulane Police Officer and a reserve officer with the City Court Constable.
In a tweet, Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman shared his sympathy for the family of the officer.
Ferguson says a person who is believed to be involved in the incident has been detained.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.