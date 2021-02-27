Haynesville police chief arrested on multiple warrants

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation (LSP BOI) arrested Haynesville Police Chief, Anthony Smith, 56, on multiple warrants issued by the Claiborne Parish Grand Jury.
In 2020, the FBI conducted an investigation that alleged Smith committed malfeasance while in office and was in possession of stolen firearms. The FBI then referred the case to the Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office. The DA requested LSP BOI execute an arrest warrant for Smith on Friday, Feb. 26.
LSP BOI was also requested to execute two search warrants issued by the Claiborne Parish Grand Jury.
Smith was booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center after 2 p.m. and charged with five counts of theft of firearms and one count of malfeasance in office.
This joint investigation between the FBI and LSP BOI remains ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.