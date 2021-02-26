Young entrepreneur runs the only female, black-owned beauty supply store in NWLA

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - She started selling hair products out of her dorm room nine years ago as a way to make extra money while she was a student in college — Keshia Carhee finally has a brick and mortar storefront where she houses Divine Beauty Supply.
“I would tell our younger generation to write your vision and make it plain. Do not let anyone stop you from achieving your goal and if you want to succeed in any type of business the first you have to do is be prayerful and identify your market see who is ready and willing to purchase anything you have for sale.”
In early February 2021, a grand opening and ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the new business.
The hair industry is a billion-dollar industry and African Americans are the number one consumers. At just 29 years old Keshia realized the need for a hair supply in Mansfield, Louisiana and set out to make it happen.
The beauty supply store offers in-store braiding and will soon add makeup to the lineup. Keshia plans to expand the business in the future.
“It has been overwhelming. It is great to see people not just from Mansfield but from other areas, Coushatta, Many, and I actually had some customers come from North Shreveport. It has been amazing to see that people will support someone especially like a young entrepreneur like myself opening up a beauty supply store.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.